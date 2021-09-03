Zacks Investment Research Lowers Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Get Limoneira alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $285.44 million, a P/E ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Research analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,893 shares of company stock valued at $124,804 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 633.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.