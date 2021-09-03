Zacks Investment Research Lowers VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Hold

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Get VEON alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VEON. Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VEON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.14.

VEON stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. VEON has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Research analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VEON by 1,735.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VEON by 63.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VEON by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEON (VEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.