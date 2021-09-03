Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 0.11. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

