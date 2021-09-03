Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Buy

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $409.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.52.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,579,000 after buying an additional 52,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.