Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to “Buy”

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.01.

Shares of ING stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.