Zacks Investment Research Upgrades thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) to “Buy”

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.16.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

