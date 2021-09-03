ZClassic Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $1,289.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00311006 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00162102 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00206807 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002265 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

