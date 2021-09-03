Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $115,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 118,652 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 142.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA opened at $588.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $551.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $594.14.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

