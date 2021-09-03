Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 88,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after acquiring an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,469,848.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $6,129,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,499 shares in the company, valued at $116,998,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,612 shares of company stock worth $22,237,920. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,869. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

