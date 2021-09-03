Zigcoin (ZIG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $205,770.00

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a market cap of $13.67 million and $205,770.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00127866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.91 or 0.00790811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00046911 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

ZIG is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

