Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of Z. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after buying an additional 3,551,445 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after buying an additional 1,378,912 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after buying an additional 1,361,445 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,339,000 after buying an additional 533,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 95.7% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,659,000 after buying an additional 530,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,017 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $285,921.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,276 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $120,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,540 shares of company stock worth $5,931,175 over the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $98.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.08 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 170.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.