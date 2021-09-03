ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 129,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,482,900 shares.The stock last traded at $50.34 and had previously closed at $48.30.

ZIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

