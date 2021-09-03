Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

NYSE ZBH opened at $149.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.48.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

