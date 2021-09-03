Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $65.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.24.

ZION opened at $57.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Amundi bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 768,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

