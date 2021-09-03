Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.4% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in American Woodmark by 12.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

AMWD stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $67.42 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average is $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

