Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $151,000 Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Repay were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Repay by 19,822.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Repay by 299.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,821 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Repay by 720.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,842 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the first quarter worth $24,258,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Repay by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after acquiring an additional 994,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Repay stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 0.80. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,399 shares of company stock worth $826,418. 11.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

