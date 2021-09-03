Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $144,000 in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Canoo by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,171,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canoo by 1,405.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 1,019,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GOEV opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.25. Canoo Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOEV. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

