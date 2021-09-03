Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,633 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $15,367,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 431,112 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $915.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.57.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.