Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 830 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 46.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 50.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBSI. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

