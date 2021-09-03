Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 470.60 by Berenberg Bank

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 470.60 price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays set a CHF 416 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 442.06.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

