-$0.07 EPS Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.11). Express posted earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%.

EXPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. 4,667,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,279,594. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $357.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.81. Express has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $249,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 651,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $255,519.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Express in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Express in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Express by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Express in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Express in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

