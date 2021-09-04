$0.18 EPS Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.05. International Game Technology reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of IGT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.26. 908,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,770. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 2.18. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 47.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 599,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 193,635 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after buying an additional 910,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

