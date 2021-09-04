$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,044,000 after buying an additional 88,546 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 71.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 67,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. 772,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.