-$0.30 EPS Expected for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

ELMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELMS opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

