$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Carriage Services posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,941.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 11.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 102.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after buying an additional 57,802 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after buying an additional 41,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.75 million, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

