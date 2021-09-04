$0.66 EPS Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.64. Fortive posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Fortive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Fortive by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.