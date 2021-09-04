$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.74. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saul Centers.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

BFS traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. 16,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,811. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 284,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,401,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,702,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Saul Centers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

