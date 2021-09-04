$0.94 EPS Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.91. Investors Real Estate Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.92. 64,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $108.19. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

