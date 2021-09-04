-$1.02 EPS Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.11). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 229%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($3.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $821,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 93,868 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 111.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

