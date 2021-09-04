$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 519,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 141,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,443,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

