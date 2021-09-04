1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Insider Sells $184,079.28 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $184,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLWS. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 271.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 40,119 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

