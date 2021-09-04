$1.83 EPS Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.13. Best Buy posted earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $10.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $10.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Barclays lifted their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.02. 1,762,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,737 shares of company stock worth $5,534,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

