$131.55 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will report sales of $131.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.10 million and the highest is $138.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $124.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $515.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $484.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $559.30 million, with estimates ranging from $511.50 million to $607.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

MX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:MX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.93. 385,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,264. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $832.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.