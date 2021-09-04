1,373 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 42.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 208.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Diageo by 17.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,871,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $195.97. The stock had a trading volume of 318,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.16.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

