15,087 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,087 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,884,000 after buying an additional 2,139,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,235,000 after buying an additional 1,832,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,822,000 after buying an additional 131,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,944,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,287,000 after buying an additional 75,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 2,513,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

BBVA stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.94.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

