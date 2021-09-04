$161.78 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report sales of $161.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.80 million and the lowest is $144.40 million. Repligen reported sales of $94.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $632.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $644.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $747.47 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $784.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.60.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,682 shares of company stock worth $7,982,173 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.42. 132,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,911. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.36 and a beta of 0.88. Repligen has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $293.90.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

