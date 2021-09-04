$162.24 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to announce sales of $162.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.52 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $154.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $649.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.97 million to $660.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $670.77 million, with estimates ranging from $654.76 million to $700.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,457,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,643,000 after purchasing an additional 500,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,774,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,361,000 after acquiring an additional 258,880 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,379 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. 835,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

