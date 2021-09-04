$181.73 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to report sales of $181.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.85 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $182.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $715.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $707.08 million to $723.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $723.30 million, with estimates ranging from $710.81 million to $742.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 6.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

