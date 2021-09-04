1MillionNFTs Achieves Market Capitalization of $446,497.95 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00007440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $446,497.95 and approximately $476,032.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 103.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00066459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00140515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.00168913 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.70 or 0.07933471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,997.35 or 0.99970317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.60 or 0.00815002 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.