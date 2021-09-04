$2.12 EPS Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will announce $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Herc reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Herc.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NYSE:HRI opened at $130.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68. Herc has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $135.63. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,601,000 after buying an additional 67,237 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $152,209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 120.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,530,000 after buying an additional 695,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,624,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth $93,473,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.