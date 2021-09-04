2,116 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by Bbva USA

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,005,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,851,000 after acquiring an additional 106,960 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after buying an additional 533,371 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $195.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.16. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

