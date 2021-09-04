21,665 Shares in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 115.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 37.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 18.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Nautilus by 7.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NLS shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

NYSE:NLS opened at $11.01 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $340.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. Research analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

