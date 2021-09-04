22,500 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 39.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $302.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.80 and a beta of 0.65. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $197.08 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

