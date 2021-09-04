2,352 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forward Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 904,891 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,275,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,892,000 after purchasing an additional 50,469 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,580,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

