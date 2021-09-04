2,644 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,644 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average of $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

