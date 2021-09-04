$279.61 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce sales of $279.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.00 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $259.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimco Realty.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

KIM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,905,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,755. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

