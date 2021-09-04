3,438 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,873 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,599 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,233 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,278,000 after acquiring an additional 808,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $124.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.87.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist boosted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.