3,979 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,251 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,736,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,666,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 169,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,384,000 after purchasing an additional 574,622 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $71.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.50. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

