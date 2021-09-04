4,139 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ONEOK by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 56.0% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 46.9% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $53.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

