$497.42 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will announce $497.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $487.38 million and the highest is $503.62 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $459.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.39.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,700,000 after purchasing an additional 252,926 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 149.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

